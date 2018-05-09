Hollywood Stories: Katy and Taylor Bury The Hatchet

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift end their long-running beef, Backstreet Boys channel their inner Spice Girls, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

After a nearly five year feud, it appears that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are finally ready to bury the hatchet. Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch. Before stepping on stage for the first concert of her Reputation World Tour in Arizona last night, Taylor Swift posted to her Instagram story, captioning "Thank you Katy."

She included a blurry picture of a handwritten note from Katy, and of course the internet went to work to decipher it. Here's what they got:

"Hello old friend. I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. I'm deeply sorry for..." and the envelope was sealed with a sticker of her little dog.

Rihanna rolled up to her own Met Gala afterparty at 2am, having changed from her Pope-looking Gala outfit into a pajamas/ suit outfit. There were a few people there, like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, Diddy, and Pharrell Williams. Donald Glover performed, and so did Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden, who then passed the mic to Diddy's son. And Janelle Monae and Trevor Noah had a dance off!

During an appearance on a British talk show, Mel B seemed to contradict recent comments from Victoria Beckham saying that the Spice Girls are definitely going to be headed out on tour soon.

Video of Spice Girls Reunion CONFIRMED by Mel B Herself! | Loose Women

The Backstreet Boys decided to channel their inner Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary, and Sporty Spice during their Fan Cruise Party Like It's 1993 Bash:

Fans sailed with the band from Miami to Grand Tour on a four-day whirlwind vacation, filled with theme parties, special performances (two a day!), and up close personal time with the band. It took place May 4th through 7th, and it was their sixth Cruise, and tickets started at $699. We'd bet there will be a seventh!

A third Bill and Ted movie is finally happening, and both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back. This time, they're trying to write the best song ever written, to save life as we know it.

There's nothing worse than hearing your mom talk about sex stuff, and Christine feels bad for Seth Rogen this morning, because his mom Sandy posted on Twitter:

In yoga when you can see the very private parts of the woman in front of you through her pants , should you tell her?

Maybe the person behind me can see the outline of my private parts. Dilemma. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 7, 2018

And Seth Rogen tweeted back:

Bachelor Nation, get ready for more TV proposals... the minds behind ABC's Bachelor franchise are launching a new dating series titled The Proposal. The 10-episode reality competition will air this summer, but no actual start date has been announced as of yet.

Happy birthday to one of the biggest American music legends, Billy Joel, who's 69 today!