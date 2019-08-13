Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Did Katy Perry sexually harass her video co-star? Plus, Liam Hemsworth breaks his silence on the split from Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran's ketchup love goes meta, and more from Hollywood.

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence about separating from Miley Cyrus, but he didn't say much. All he said was "You don't understand what it's like." We feel bad for the guy. He and Miley were clearly very different people, but we still thought they were cute together.

Whitney Cummings posted her own nude to stop extortion. She had posted a video of herself topless in the bathroom, and a little of her breast was accidentally exposed. She immediately took it down, but it was too late. People had a screen shot of the photo, and someone started asking how much she would pay to not have it posted. Whitney said "Are you kidding me? It's my breast. It's not worth that much. And you must think I'm more famous than I am." So she posted the pic herself so nobody could extort her.

Thank you everyone who sent me embarrassing pictures of yourselves to make me feel better about my embarrassing photo. It means the world to me, but I wouldn't freak out if you stopped sending me photos of your hairy balls. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 13, 2019

Things are heating up between Gigi Hadid and bachelor Tyler. According to E!, Gigi and Tyler went bowling. Super hot!

Model Josh Kloss is suing Katy Perry for sexual misconduct after he was her co-star in the "Teenage Dream" video. He claims she intentionally pulled down his pants. He was 31 at the time of the shooting of the video, and claims Katy exposed his genitals at a party seven years ago.

Video of Katy Perry&#039;s &#039;Teenage Dream&#039; Co-Star Accuses Her Of Treating Him Like A &#039;Prostitute&#039;

Ed Sheeran is such a huge Heinz ketchup fan that he's got a tattoo of the bottle on his arm. In a new twist, that tattoo is now being featured on a bottle of ketchup. It seems really unappetizing, to see a hairy arm on the bottle of ketchup, as you're dumping it on your burger.

Kate Upton has done the unthinkable-- She has had a photo taken of her, and it's not retouched. Isn't that what normies do?

Video of Kate Upton Says Unretouched Health Cover Is A ‘Step Forward’ | TODAY

The Jonas Brothers opened up about bullying at the Teen Choice Awards. They were honored with the Decade Award, and during their acceptance speech, Kevin opened up about getting bullied for his frosted tips.

Video of Jonas Brothers share bullying tales

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller are expecting identical twin boys. The news comes a year after they lost their 19-month-old daughter Emmy in a tragic drowning incident.

What was A-Rod thinking? He drove to a baseball game in his car, and left half a million dollars' worth of crap in the car that thieves stole. We don't know what was stolen, but he claims it was some pricey stuff.