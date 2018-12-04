Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry Auctioned Off Orlando Bloom then outbid for $50,000

During the One Love Malibu benefit concert raising money for the California wildfires the charity event has an auction. Katy Perry who also performed went to auction off a lunch and a motorcycle ride with her man Orlando Bloom. A woman went to bid $20,000 for it and Katy went to steal it and she bid $50,000.

.@katyperry outbids fan at One Love Malibu charity auction, wins date with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/HxdabrkUQ3 pic.twitter.com/nGl4KNdYa2 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) December 3, 2018

Pete Davidson took to Instagram yesterday with a heartfelt note on online bullying, mental health and even talks about suicide.

-- A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Lindsay Lohan is asking the press to be nicer to be her. Lindsay says, “I would love to know why I get constantly clobber in the press. I could 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on.” Here is the full interview and photo shoot.