Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry Auctioned Off Orlando Bloom then outbid for $50,000
During the One Love Malibu benefit concert raising money for the California wildfires the charity event has an auction. Katy Perry who also performed went to auction off a lunch and a motorcycle ride with her man Orlando Bloom. A woman went to bid $20,000 for it and Katy went to steal it and she bid $50,000.
.@katyperry outbids fan at One Love Malibu charity auction, wins date with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/HxdabrkUQ3 pic.twitter.com/nGl4KNdYa2— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) December 3, 2018
Pete Davidson took to Instagram yesterday with a heartfelt note on online bullying, mental health and even talks about suicide.
Lindsay Lohan is asking the press to be nicer to be her. Lindsay says, “I would love to know why I get constantly clobber in the press. I could 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on.” Here is the full interview and photo shoot.
"I've realized, you just have to smile and wave." https://t.co/qVZWRrfxiF— PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) December 4, 2018