Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry tops the Forbes list of Highest Paid Woman in 2018!

Mandy Moore took to Instagram showing her wedding photos that happened over the weekend! She married Taylor Goldsmith from the band Dawes on Sunday. Sadly, Mandy’s cat died the night before the wedding she said, “Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway.” Sources said the couple got married in Mandy Moore’s backyard. Some of the “This is Us” costars attended like Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown

11•18•18 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 19, 2018 at 1:15pm PST

Katy Perry topped the Forbes list of the highest paid women of 2018! Coming in second was Taylor Swift and third was Beyonce.