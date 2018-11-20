Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry tops the Forbes list of Highest Paid Woman in 2018!
Mandy Moore took to Instagram showing her wedding photos that happened over the weekend! She married Taylor Goldsmith from the band Dawes on Sunday. Sadly, Mandy’s cat died the night before the wedding she said, “Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway.” Sources said the couple got married in Mandy Moore’s backyard. Some of the “This is Us” costars attended like Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown
This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken. She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We’re still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life. This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine. She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest ------------------------------
Katy Perry topped the Forbes list of the highest paid women of 2018! Coming in second was Taylor Swift and third was Beyonce.
