Hollywood Stories: Kelly Clarkson Has Surgery Hours After Billboard Music Awards

Blake Lively and hubby Ryan Reynolds are having their third baby!! They were out spotted on the red carpet last night at the Manhattan premieres of Ryan’s new movie “Detective Pikachu”

Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday and hours after the show she had to go under surgery on her appendix! She tweeted, “Not gonna lie… I may or may not have been broken down in tears after the show from pain. But thanks to all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" movies dies at the age of 74. Peter was a native from London and was 7 foot 3. May he rest in peace.