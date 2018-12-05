Hollywood Stories: Kevin Hart Announced to Host the Oscars 2019

Cardi B and Offset and are officially OFF-SET. Yes, they broke it off and according to Cardi B they “fell out of love” Cardi took to Instagram to announce the split.

Kevin Hart is announced to host the Oscars on February 24th. Kevin Hart took to Instagram to tell his followers how he reacted about the offer. Jimmy Kimmel host the Oscars the past two years.

Miley Cyrus unfortunately lost her home in Malibu during the California wildfires. Now she is experiencing more heartbreak after her and Liam’s storage unit got broken into in San Fernando Valley. The thieves stole $10,000 worth of guitars. Poor Miley… can she get a break please?!