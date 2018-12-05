Hollywood Stories: Kevin Hart Announced to Host the Oscars 2019
Cardi B and Offset and are officially OFF-SET. Yes, they broke it off and according to Cardi B they “fell out of love” Cardi took to Instagram to announce the split.
Kevin Hart is announced to host the Oscars on February 24th. Kevin Hart took to Instagram to tell his followers how he reacted about the offer. Jimmy Kimmel host the Oscars the past two years.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Miley Cyrus unfortunately lost her home in Malibu during the California wildfires. Now she is experiencing more heartbreak after her and Liam’s storage unit got broken into in San Fernando Valley. The thieves stole $10,000 worth of guitars. Poor Miley… can she get a break please?!
