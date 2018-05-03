Hollywood Stories: Kevin Hart, Betrayed

Kevin Hart couldn't believe who was behind the blackmail scheme against him. Avengers Infinity War continues to dominate the box office, Dr. Phil and Will.I.Am weigh in on kanye, and more in today's Hollywood Stories...

Kevin Hart says he's in complete disbelief after learning his friend Jonathan Todd Jackson has been charged with extorting him over his sex tape. The comedian seemingly address the scandal via Twitter yesterday:

Mind blown...Hurt...at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2018

The tweet came hours after the L.A. district attorney announced Jackson was charged with trying to coerce actor Kevin Hart, to pay him for a video that was recorded without his knowledge... this is what led to his divorce.

Avengers Infinity War could make another $115 million or more this weekend... BUT that won't beat the record. Star Wars The Force Awakens made $149 million in its second weekend.

Video of AVENGERS INFINITY WAR Final Trailer (2018)

On her show yesterday, Ellen had to apologize to Jenna Dewan, because she introduced her with her former married name Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

Video of Jenna Dewan&#039;s Daughter Was a Tough Judge on Derek Hough

Dr. Phil is now weighing in on the Kanye West's epic meltdown/ rant/ whatever that was on TMZ.

Kanye West has left L.A. for the secluded home he's rented in Wyoming, literally on a mountain top. He spent a lot of time there, flying in various rappers and producers to help with his music. TMZ sources say Kanye is not bothered by the fallout from his TMZ Live interview... he told people the appearance was fire and got people thinking, which he said was his goal.

Outspoken Black Eyed Peas superstar Will.I.Am wondered if this whole thing is to promote Kanye's five upcoming albums:

A man convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock four years ago died in a police standoff yesterday. Cops went to his house to serve him a warrant for violating his parole, and after five hours, he killed himself.

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is hoping there's still time to call off the Royal Wedding. He shared a handwritten letter with InTouch magazine warning Prince Harry it's not too late. He wrote "What kind of person starts out by using her own father until he's bankrupt, then forgets about him in Mexico, leaving him broke over mostly all of her debts, and when it's time to pay him back, she forgets her own father like she never knew him." We're guessing he's not being invited to the wedding.

After 28 years of marriage, The Car's former frontman Ric Otcasek and his wife, superstar supermodel Paulina Porizkova, have called it quits. She made the announcement in an Instagram post.

-- A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on

Roseanne's ratings are down, but still pretty impressive. 10.3 million people watched Roseanne this week, that's down another 3 million from last week, as the trend down continues.

Mika Brzezinski for Morning Joe posted a video of herself on Instagram, giving her pet pig a massage. It went on for a REALLY long time... watch it now: