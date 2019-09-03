Hollywood Stories: Kevin Hart Injured In Serious Car Accident

The comedian suffered serious back injuries after his car crashed in Los Angeles. Plus, who's the latest celeb to visit Kanye's Sunday Service? And Shawn Mendes explains why he's keeping his lips sealed on whether he's in love.

Kevin Hart suffered serious back injuries when his Plymouth Barracuda ran off the road and landed in a ditch. His friend was driving-- though not intoxicated-- on a notoriously winding road in the Mulholland Drive area of Los Angeles when the car crashed in a gully. Hart was apparently able to free himself from the wreck and made it to a nearby home to call for help, before he and his friend were both hospitalized. Kevin's wife says he's doing fine now.

Simone Biles took to Twitter over the weekend with the quote "I can't talk I'm eating my feelings."

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

What's going on? Apparently, her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested in a triple murder case. He was on active duty in the Army when he was arrested, and now he's sitting in a Georgia jail awaiting court next week.

Bethenny Frankel is already jumping into action to help with relief in the Bahamas for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. If you've been watching Real Housewives, you know she's been involved with other relief efforts. After Hurricane Maria, she flew down handing out cash cards to anyone she could find. That's really amazing!

Video of Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Bringing Aid to Puerto Rico | Access Hollywood

Shawn Mendes was asked if he's in love, and he kind of confirmed his relationship with Camila Cabello. He said he wants to talk about it, but "there's another person involved and I can't say things that I feel."

“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship! There’s another peron involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?”#ShawnMendesTheTourUncasville pic.twitter.com/xyqP0I3r6h — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 31, 2019

Brad Pitt was the latest A-list celebrity to grace Kanye West's Sunday Service. He was there along with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall.

In a long Instagram post, Justin Bieber talked about all the bad stuff he's done over the years and how he became one of the most hated people in the world. Bieber said he turned things around with the help of his wife Hailey, and through going to church good a few times a week.

As she gets ready to marry Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez asked for marital advice from a surprising source--Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg!