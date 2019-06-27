Hollywood Stories: Khloe Kardashian To Celebrate The Big 3-5

How is Khloe Kardashian planning to party for her 35th birthday? Plus, Ian Ziering returns to Syfy, an ex-contestant calls out Bachelorette Hannah's behavior, and more Hollywood Stories.

Khloe Kardashian is ready to party. She will celebrate her 35th birthday today, with the big bash and a family trip. She feels turning 35 is a big marker for her, because of where she is in life right now-- single, dating, and happy... finally.

We'd heard the rule of threes, that three celebrities always pass away at the same time... but FOUR?

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth has passed away. She was 51, diagnosed with stage two throat cancer, and had been battling it for years.

Alf star Max Wright also died yesterday, after a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

Actor Billy Drago, best known for playing the villain in The Untouchables, also died on Monday.

Eminem's dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, died after suffering a heart attack. He was 67.

Ian Ziering is going from Sharknado to Zombie Tidal Wave. It's being made by the same people who did Sharknado, and will premiere August 17th on Syfy. Wonder if Tara Reid is going to be part of it?

A former Bachelorette contestant has accused the current Bachelorette Hannah Brown of dry humping all the guys. What's wrong with that? Apparently James Taylor, who was on a previous season, suggested Hannah should stop acting the way she does, because it's not a good look for her.

I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways



Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV



You don’t have to dry hump em all



And don’t get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it #TheBachlorette — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) June 25, 2019

A woman gave birth to a baby girl at a P!nk concert in Liverpool. That alone is amazing, and begs a lot of questions-- How is that sanitary? Where was it done? Did she stay at the concert afterwards? They were gonna name the baby Dolly Louise, but decided to name her Dolly P!nk after the singer, instead.

Alanis Morissette says her husband has no problem being with an alpha woman. "His mom held down two full time jobs, his dad stayed home. There's nothing unfamiliar about our situation for him."

If you add up the run times of the twenty-three movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the grand total is 3,000 minutes perfectly.