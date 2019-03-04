Hollywood Stories: Khloe Kardashian Tweets Tristan Thompson Now To Blame Not Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian at first blamed Jordyn Woods for breaking her family apart with the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, but after much backlash Khloe then tweeted saying Tristan Thompsan is responsible for what happened, not Jordyn.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

T – Pain was crowned the Masked Singer winner! T Pain said on Ellen the reason why he picked the monster costume, “I picked the worst costume to be in for that long because everybody else’s was a mask and just clothes. I picked a cylinder for some reason and just a giant head. “

Amanda Bynes is back into rehab for mental illness and stress related relapse. Amanda said she was ready to go back into acting a few months ago and become a designer. Amanda is currently being treated for drug addiction and mental health issues, but