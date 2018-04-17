Hollywood Stories: Khloe's Daughter Shares a Family Name

Khloe's daughter's name, True has family significance. Plus, Beyonce makes a generous donation to colleges, while Amy Schumer transitions from comedy to drama. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

ICYMI, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson named their daughter True Thompson. And Kris Jenner revealed that it is a family name… True shares a name with Kris’ father and grandfather.

I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family pic.twitter.com/MFheCTYnb6 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 16, 2018

Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges during her Coachella performance and is now donating $100,000 to four black universities with the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-19 school year through her Beygood initiative.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD is giving $100,000 to 4 HBCUs -------- https://t.co/2HAvc2uLRG pic.twitter.com/tP8LVDKLZ5 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 16, 2018

Amy Schumer is in talks to star in a boxing biopic called Christy Martin, a boxing drama based on the life and career of the world champion fighter who pushed for women’s place in the sport.

.@amyschumer is in talks for 'Christy Martin,' a boxing drama based on the life and career of the titular world-champion fighter who pushed for women's place in the sport https://t.co/3y5fQEN8Nr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 17, 2018

Night Court star Harry Anderson has died. He was 65-years-old.

Rest in peace: Harry Anderson received three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Judge Harry T. Stone in 'Night Court' pic.twitter.com/8XN03cuq9r — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 17, 2018

Roseanne is on tonight and Johnny Galecki is back as David! Darlene thinks he returns to hook back up with her, but he surprises her!

For better or worse, Darlene and David reunite on #Roseanne tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wYlJfnhcmS — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 17, 2018

The Royal Baby Watch is on, you guys! We might hear the Town Crier again!

Royal baby watch! -- Fans set up camp outside hospital where Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child -- https://t.co/wiIIJXGtc3 pic.twitter.com/0b8WEInuIL — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 13, 2018