Hollywood Stories: Khloe's Daughter Shares a Family Name

April 17, 2018
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Khloe's daughter's name, True has family significance. Plus, Beyonce makes a generous donation to colleges, while Amy Schumer transitions from comedy to drama. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

ICYMI, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson named their daughter True Thompson. And Kris Jenner revealed that it is a family name… True shares a name with Kris’ father and grandfather. 



Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges during her Coachella performance and is now donating $100,000 to four black universities with the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-19 school year through her Beygood initiative.

Amy Schumer is in talks to star in a boxing biopic called Christy Martin, a boxing drama based on the life and career of the world champion fighter who pushed for women’s place in the sport.

Night Court star Harry Anderson has died. He was 65-years-old. 

Roseanne is on tonight and Johnny Galecki is back as David! Darlene thinks he returns to hook back up with her, but he surprises her!

The Royal Baby Watch is on, you guys! We might hear the Town Crier again! 

 

 

hollywood stories
