Hollywood Stories: Kim and Kanye Name Their Son "Psalm"

Game of Thrones is now over and for their last episode they made another mistake!!! First they left a coffee cup on set and now they left a water bottle underneath chair! Now we are starting to think this is being planted on purpose!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged! After two years of dating they made the decision to tie the knot! As of now there is no official date when they pledge their vows.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their fourth child and baby boy, “Psalm” which means “song. Psalm was born via a surrogate on May 9th.