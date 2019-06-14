Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian Advocates For Prison Reform Again

Kim Kardashian headed back to the White House to talk prison reform! Plus, Cuba Gooding Junior is officially charged with groping a woman, Taylor Swift gets political, and more Hollywood Stories.

Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House to talk prison reform. In her speech, she promoted an initiative that would help enable ex-prisoners to return to the workforce. She attended with two incredible female lawyers who have been teaching her as she works her way through law school. Kim wore a very professional business suit and a short bobbed wig... she looked like she just stepped off the set of Law and Order!

Cuba Gooding Junior was officially charged yesterday with groping a woman at a bar. Surveillance video footage hit the internet which appears to show Cuba touching the woman's thigh, and possibly her breast.

"I drink your milkshake" from There Will Be Blood tops the list of the 100 greatest movie quotes from the 21st Century. The list also includes "I wish I knew how to quit you" from Brokeback Mountain, and "Boy, that escalated quickly" from Anchorman.

You shall not pass... by our list of the 100 best movie quotes of this century. https://t.co/lYoKCjl1JV — Thrillist ENT (@ThrillistEnt) June 13, 2019

Men In Black International goes up against Shaft at the box office this weekend. Here's the trailers... which are you gonna see?

After years of keeping her political views private, Taylor Swift is standing up and speaking out. Her new album Lover drops August 23rd, and her new look is all rainbows and sparkles. She's standing up for LGBTQ rights in her new album, and has partnered with Stella McCartney for a fashion line to accompany the album.

Her first song was "Me," and now the second single has been released. Here's "You Need To Calm Down":

Jessica Biel is making headlines, as she lobbies against a California bill which would require child vaccinations. She's trying to stress that she's not an anti-vaxxer, she's just concerned that some kids have legitimate medical reasons to skip vaccinations, and the bill she's lobbying against would be bad for their health.

A Stranger Things mobile game is coming in 2020, and it sounds kind of like Pokemon Go. It will use Google Maps to let players explore the Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels. The third season of Stranger Things should be dropping any day now on Netflix.