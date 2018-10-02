Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Fight Over A Band-Aid

In the latest episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" they unveil that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get into a fight over BAND-AIDS! I think Kim is just being a mom and I fend her for that, but Kanye might be a little over his head because Kim doesn't have the "right" band aids. Kanye asks for a band-aid and all Kim has are Jesus band aids, but Kanye wants a skin colored band-aid. Take a listen on Kim venting to Khloe about the band-aid fight..

Video of KUWTK | Kim Vents to Khloé Kardashian About Band Aid Fight With Kanye | E!

Tom Hardy in an interview who stars in the new movie "Venom" says that his favorite scenes that lasted about 30-40 minutes did not make it into the final cut of "Venom". Not sure if that's a good thing to say when you're trying to promote the movie. Check out the interview.

Video of ComicsExplained Interviews Tom Hardy &amp; Riz Ahmed on Venom Related Show/Host: Christine Lee

Kanye West' is off medication and his"Yandhi" album release date has been pushed back to come out on November 23rd which lands on Black Friday, but he says that it may be "worth the wait". Kanye West told TMZ he's going to Africa to finish the album to "hear nature while we are recording"