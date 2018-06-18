Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian, Attorney At Law?

Will Kimmy K take the bar exam.. or run for office?? Plus, Tommy Lee has an awkward father's Day experience and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

We think everyone agrees that what Kim Kardashian did recently is very admirable, winning her bid with President Trump to pardon a nonviolent drug offender. Now, she's moving on to another case, tweeting about the plight of a San Quentin Prison on death row inmate, and asking California Governor Jerry Brown to retest DNA evidence in his case.

Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper? https://t.co/RyDDOd9kEi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

Kim-- whose father was a lawyer-- says she always dreamt of being a lawyer, but never got the schooling... She's figured a workaround for that issue, a way to become a lawyer without going to school.

Video of Van Jones&#039; full interview with Kim Kardashian West

Is being an apprentice really going to teach her everything she would need to know about being an attorney? She's smarter than we give her credit for, and if anyone can do it, she could! Today, only four states-- California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington-- allow aspiring lawyers to take the bar exam without going to law school.

Kim also said never say never, when asked if she would run for office.

Tommy Lee called his sons "a-holes" yesterday in a Father's Day post, so his son Brandon responded by posting a video of Tommy unconscious on the floor when he knocked Tommy out this past March.

Oprah will create original shows for Apple's streaming service. The future is digital... deal with it.

Beyonce and Jay-Z released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love, available exclusively on TIDAL. Wait a minute-- didn't Jay cheat on Beyonce, which lead to the release of her gut wrenching album with a full movie called Lemonade? And now they're happy???

Incredibles 2 posted the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film with $180 million at the domestic box office, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens this weekend, so it's going to be another huge box office weekend. Chris Pratt is back, and as a huge celebrity he gets massive amounts of swag... which he admitted he has to dole it out incrementally to his son, because otherwise it would be too much. Aww, how cute!

Ted Cruz beat Jimmy Kimmel in a one-on-one basketball game on Saturday. Cruz challenged Kimmel to the game after the talk show host made a joke about him last month. The highlights will air on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel goes one on one again with Ted Cruz

On the Graham Norton Show, we found out that Rihanna is apparently a bit of a criminal! She has a thing for stealing wine glasses from places she goes, and Graham showed her the photographic evidence.