Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian Hosts CBD Infused Themed Baby Shower

Avengers: Endgame made a huge statement in the box office with bringing in $350 million and $1.2 billion worldwide!! WOW!

Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons form Game of Thrones, dressed up as Jon Snow and trolled people in NYC Times Square. Look at how cute she is! Not sure if she could really pass for Jon though.

Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow at Times Square. Kit Harington's job is in trouble! pic.twitter.com/f3v8xGfsWw — Emilia Clarke Fans* (@Emilia_Updates) April 26, 2019

Kim Kardashian hosted a baby shower for her fourth child with a CBD and meditation infused theme. Also they gave out Yeezy slides!! Excuse me, but how do I become Kim’s friend?