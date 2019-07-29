Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian Needs a Kreative Kimono Solution

Kim Kardashian has to come up with a creative solution for her Kimono garments. Plus, what are the rules for being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbor. Find out, and celebrate the start of Shark Week with us in today's Hollywood Stories!

Poor Kim Kardashian is in trouble again, having to remove the tagless labels from two million items of clothing that say Kimono, the former name of her shapewear line. Maybe some iron-on patches? How many ten-packs would it take to cover over two million articles of clothing (it's too early for us to do that math)?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbors are in an uproar, because the Palace been given rules to follow: they cannot look Prince Harry and Meghan in the eye, cannot greet them (or their dogs or babies), cannot ask to babysit their children, and cannot put anything in their mailbox.

Johnny Depp hurled another allegation at Amber Heard, saying she used to take cigarettes and put them out on his face. These two just need to stop already.

Armie Hammer posted a video of his 2-year-old toddler sucking on his toes. It's disgusting... hope it's just a phase! Some people really didn't like it, and put Armie on blast online.

Snooki put up a photo on Instagram of her feeding her baby a bottle, while taking a sip from a glass of wine. There was a little bit of a backlash on that, too.

The Fortnite World Cup went down in New York City, and 16-year-old kid Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf now has THREE MILLION DOLLARS. Take that, any parents who told their kids playing video games can't be a real job!

It wouldn't be summer in America without Shark Week on Discovery. It kicked off last night and continues through August 3rd, with all the usual sensational programming... and an original movie called Capsized: Blood in the Water. It stars Josh Duhamel, Fergie's ex. Sounds good!