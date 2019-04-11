Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian Studying to Become a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer! Kim says she is taking the California bar exam in 2022, according to an interview she did with Vogue. Kim said, “I had to think long and hard about this. Kim started a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer.

The Lion King live action movie trailer just released and we are in complete shock with this animation! It looks absolutely terrific with an all star cast. The movie releases on July 19th of this year and you know we’re gonna be the first in line to get our tickets.

Hulu orders The Dropout show that is based off of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes healthcare startup starring Kate McKinnon to play Theranos!!