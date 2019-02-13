Hollywood Stories: Kim Kardashian's Secret to Perfect Skin

February 13, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Events
Hollywood Stories
Shows

81 year old Bill Cosby says he is having an “amazing experience” in prison. He has been working on getting healthy and in shape. Every morning he works out and gave up bread, dessert, and coffee.

 

Liam Hemsworth unfortunately has kidney stones during the same time of his movie premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic. So while Liam stayed at home, his wife Miley Cyrus took his place on the red carpet and she was absolutely stunning in her red dress!

 

Kim Kardashian says the secret to having great sin and getting laugh lines on her face is to NOT SMILE?! Well maybe I should try this..

Tags: 
hollywood stories