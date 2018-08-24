Hollywood Stories: Kirstie Alley Kisses and Tells on Former Co-Stars

Which co-stars did Kirstie Alley want to have affairs with? She comes right out and says! Plus, details on Aretha's memorial service, why Big Bang Theory might be ending, and more Hollywood Stories!

Kirstie Alley is on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, and she's getting lots of headlines these days. She said she wanted to have affairs with two leading men that she starred with-- Patrick Swayze and John Travolta.

Video of Kirstie talks Travolta | Celebrity Big Brother 2018

Worth remembering, Travolta and Kirstie are both Scientologists.

Snoop Dogg is releasing his first cookbook called From Crook To Cook. It includes 50 recipes straight from his own collection, including baked mac and cheese, fried bologna sandwich with chips, and new takes on classic late night favorites like soft flour tacos and easy orange chicken. He co-hosted Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, so he's shown off his culinary skills in the past.

ABC is developing a Bewitched reboot, about an interracial couple where Samantha is a black single mom/ witch, and Darryn is a white slacker. There's no word yet on casting. We'd love to see someone like Nicki Minaj in this role!

An all-star lineup of artists that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week. The service will be held in her hometown of Detroit on August 30th. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, and Aretha Franklin's son Edward.

The music industry has said goodbye to Ed King, a former member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who died at the age of 68 after his struggle with cancer.

Video of Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

Rumor has it Big Bang Theory is ending after this season because Jim Parsons was done, and he wanted out. He supposedly refused to do another season. He did, for certain, post an emotional tribute saying goodbye and thanking everyone connected with the show.

Drake was gifted a customized Monopoly board based on his life. The money features his mug on it.

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

Cher is back in a big way. If you've seen Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, she's doing the whole Abba tribute album, and even though it's not coming out until October, she's teasing us with another song clip, her version of "S.O.S."