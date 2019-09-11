Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner Covers Playboy

Why did Kylie pose nude for Playboy? plus, learn about Jennifer Aniston's "goddess circle," why Anna Faris got banned from New Zealand, and more.

Kylie Jenner is on the cover of Playboy. Is this the first time a billionaire has posed nude? She was photographed with Travis Scott, who has his shirt off but pants on, while it appears she is wearing nothing.

Salt thinks this is kind of an odd choice because Kylie's core audience is young women in the makeup world, but Christine thinks it's like when Kim Kardashian was doing all those nudes as a statement about body positivity, and that you can be proud of your sexuality and your nakedness.

Jennifer Aniston revealed the "goddess circle" ritual she does with her famous friends. Every year for the past 30 years-- for major life events like birthdays, divorces, and weddings-- she and her famous friends sit in a circle and pass around a feather with ornamentation on it and then state their purpose to the universe.

Anna Faris got kicked out of... New Zealand! She told a story about getting harassed by some dudes when she was visiting the country, only to get a letter from the minister of tourism of New Zealand saying that she was no longer welcome there.

Rumor has it Warner Brothers wants Rihanna to play Poison Ivy in the Robert Pattinson Batman movie. There will be several villains in this film, including Catwoman, the Penguin, and the Riddler. Supposedly they're trying to find a woman of color to play Catwoman, as well, which would be pretty cool, going back to the old days of Eartha Kitt in the 60s TV series.

If Kevin Hart has his way, he might get out of the hospital today, only 10 days after suffering three spinal fractures that had to be fused in surgery following a horrible car crash.

Jennifer Lopez was asked about the rumors she's headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, and she didn't deny it. They don't typically announce who's performing this early, but they might be in initial talks, and it's interesting that she didn't say no.

Alex Rodriguez was on Michael Strahan's show, and they were asking about the upcoming wedding with J.Lo. He knew nothing, apart from one clue.