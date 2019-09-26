Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner Hospitalized Due To Illness

Kylie is sick and she's missing some major events because of it. Plus, two Masked Singers have been revealed, and what's up with Frankie Muniz and Lizzo??

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with severe flu-like symptoms, causing her to miss the Emmys last week and now Paris Fashion Week. Kris Jenner is going to Paris to launch her cosmetic line, and said she would check in with Kylie to make sure she's all right in the hospital. So, either it's not that bad or Kris Jenner is evil.

Alexa is going to offer celebrity voices soon, and the perfect voice will be the first one up for grabs for 99 cents-- Samuel L. Jackson. He will be your digital best friend, and will shout at you what the weather is going to be for today. Will there be an f-bomb option?

Frankie Muniz sent out a tweet directed at Lizzo, asking to be her "accessory." It seems like he should be sliding into her DMs if anything, but he's going for it out in the open. Shoot your shot, Frankie!

Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse... put a chain around me and I'll hold your stuff for you... just sayin. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 25, 2019

SPOILER ALERT for The Masked Singer last night: Two of the singers were revealed last night, the Egg and the Ice Cream.

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Egg Mask! | Season 2 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Ice Cream Mask! | Season 2 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

We haven't heard from Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino for a while, because he's been in prison. He spent eight months behind bars for tax evasion, and now he feels like a changed man.

Video of Mike &#039;The Situation&#039; Sorrentino&#039;s First Interview Since Leaving Prison (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally gonna have a big wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30th.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming back for Season 10, and Teresa Giudice may be having an affair while her husband Joe is possibly getting deported. At least that's the way it seems from the new teaser: