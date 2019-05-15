Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner Skin Care Controversy

Tim Conway has passed away at the age of 85. He was best known for his role in “The Carol Burnett Show” and he was also the voice of Barnacle Boy in Spongebob Squarepants.

Tim Conway, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his role in "The Carol Burnett Show," died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. "I'm heartbroken," his longtime co-star Carol Burnett said in a statement. https://t.co/h8EMZkYCor pic.twitter.com/kIq66imwI9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2019

Daniel Craig fell while he was running and injured his ankle so the production for the new James Bond movie ‘Bond 25’.

Kylie Jenner is coming out with a new face scrub that contains walnut shells! Remember St Ives Apricot face scrub? Well they came out with a face scrub with walnut shells and women complained it was leaving their skin irritated and dry! Good luck, Kylie!