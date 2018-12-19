Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner Youngest Person on the Top Wealthiest People

December 19, 2018
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Penny Marshall died at the age of 75 from diabetes this past Monday Penny was Levine from “Laverne and Shirley”. Penny also directed the movies “Big”, “A League of Their Own”, and “Awakenings”

 

Kylie Jenner is one of the top five wealthiest celebrities in America and she comes out at the youngest between the five. Forbes just released the list with George Lucas with # 1 with $5.4 billion, # 2 Steven Spielberg with $3.7 billion, # 3 Oprah with $2.8 billion, # 4 Michael Jordan $1.7 million, # 5 is a tie between Kylie Jenner and Jay-Z with $900 million.

 

