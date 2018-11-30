Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner's Wardrobe has its own room on Travis Scott's Tour

Tom Hanks will be playing in the live-action version of “Pinocchio” as Gepetto! We are still waiting for the release date to be officially announced!

 

 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding is this weekend in India. The wedding is taken place at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and it is already decorated the huge occasion!

 

 

Kylie Jenner is on the road with Travis Scott while he is on tour. Word is that Kylie’s clothes and makeup get their own room!!!

 

