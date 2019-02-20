Hollywood Stories: Lady Gaga Breaks Up with Fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga has ended her engagement and broke off with her fiancé Christina Carino. She said there’s no dramatic story, just didn’t work out.

But here is a dramatic story for a break up… Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson has been caught again cheating! This time it’s with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods! Kylie is reportedly torn on how to feel. YIKES!

Ariana Grande has the first top 3 songs on the Hot 100 charts simultaneously since The Beatles in 1964! Her songs 7 Rings, Break Up with Your Girlfriend and Thank U, Next are all the Top 3! Congratulations, Ariana!!!