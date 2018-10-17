Hollywood Stories: Lady Gaga Engaged!

Monday Night, Lady Gaga was at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood event where she thanked her fiance Christian Carino! She was also wearing a huge rock on her wedding finger!

Keira Knightly was on the Ellen show and when Ellen asked Keira why she doesnt like her 3 year old daughter to watch some childhood movies (Like Cinderella and Little Mermaid), Keira responded with this, "Because, you know, she waits a round for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue Yourself, obviously."

Keira Knightly explains why she doesn't let her daughter watch certain childhood movies.https://t.co/EeciMyK2tn — 965tic (@965tic) October 17, 2018

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian flew out to Uganda to not only meet with the president, but to do a very charitable act for the kids. They handed out Yeezy sneakers!! The president of Uganda gave permission to let Kim and Kanye use his own presidential helicopter to hand out the yeezy's!