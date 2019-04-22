Hollywood Stories: A Lemon Was Thrown at Ariana Grande During Her Coachella Performance

April 22, 2019
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Hollywood Stories

Kanye West performed yesterday at Coachella for Sunday Service and he sold extremely expensive merchandise! $50 for Jesus Walks socks and $225 sweatshirt!

 

Gavin Degraw sang the national anthem at a hockey game on the ice. Right after he wiped out on the ice and fell on his face! Gavin seems to be okay.

 

During Ariana Grande’s performance last night at Coachella someone threw a lemon at her from the audience!! People are speculating that it may have been a Beyonce fan bitter at a possibility that Ariana got paid more for headlining than Beyonce.

hollywood stories