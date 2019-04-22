Hollywood Stories: A Lemon Was Thrown at Ariana Grande During Her Coachella Performance
Kanye West performed yesterday at Coachella for Sunday Service and he sold extremely expensive merchandise! $50 for Jesus Walks socks and $225 sweatshirt!
Kanye West's #Coachella Sunday Service had a tent marked “Church Clothes” offering $225 sweatshirts, $70 shirts and $50 socks, with the merchandise reading “Trust God,” “Jesus Walks,” “Sunday Service,” and “Holy Spirit” https://t.co/OIJxzO5FUp— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 22, 2019
Gavin Degraw sang the national anthem at a hockey game on the ice. Right after he wiped out on the ice and fell on his face! Gavin seems to be okay.
.@GavinDeGraw gets the party started in Nashville with a ~ smashing ~ rendition of the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/YohpqHfcxp— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 20, 2019
During Ariana Grande’s performance last night at Coachella someone threw a lemon at her from the audience!! People are speculating that it may have been a Beyonce fan bitter at a possibility that Ariana got paid more for headlining than Beyonce.
Ariana Grande storms off stage at Coachella after troll throws lemon at her https://t.co/JRFJFK5FTq— Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 22, 2019