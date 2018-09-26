Hollywood Stories: Lil Xan Lands In Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos

Lil Xan, dude, there's better ways to get over a breakup! Plus, Bill Cosby gets sentenced to prison, Will Smith celebrates the big 5-0, and more Hollywood Stories.

Lil Xan was with Miley Cyrus's sister Noah, and when they broke up, she cried all her tears into a bottle and sold it on eBay for big money. Lil Xan, meanwhile, wound up in the hospital for eating too many Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Geoffrey Owens donated the $25,000 he received from Nicki Minaj to an actor's charity. Nicki offered Geoffrey the money after he got job shamed for working at Trader Joe's, and now he decided to pay it forward.

Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault yesterday. He was lead away in handcuffs to begin serving his time immediately. And he's in more trouble than just having to serve time... apparently he owes $282,000 in unpaid legal bills. Cosby's first meal in prison was-- no joke-- vanilla pudding.

Cosby's publicist made a bizarre remark yesterday, comparing Bill Cosby to Jesus.

Cosby publicist: “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened.”



Reporter: “Did Jesus sexually assault women?”



Cosby publicist: "Did you sexually assault women?"

Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. He obviously survived, but the video is so terrifying.

WATCH: Will Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday. And it was for a good cause. Fans who wanted to watch him leap had to enter a lottery by donating toward advocacy work in children's education

Sarah Silverman isn't happy that Mel Gibson is going to write and direct a remake of The Wild Bunch. She retweeted a quote from Gibson's drunk driving arrest. Gibson also called Jewish people all kinds of names, saying that they are responsible for all the wars in the world. Maybe Mel just needs to go away.

Chrissy Teigen was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, who wanted to know how soon after they got together did she and John Legend seal the deal. It turns out, they closed the deal on the first night!