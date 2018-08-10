Hollywood Stories: Lindsay Lohan Disses #MeToo Women

Lindsay Lohan doesn't have much sympathy for some members of the #MeToo movement... find out why, as well as exciting rumors about the next James Bond and more Hollywood Stories!

Lindsay Lohan has little sympathy for the women who have come forward in the #MeToo movement without filing police reports. She says everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways, if it happens at that moment, you discuss it in that moment. If you'll recall, a few months ago, she also defended and said she felt sorry for Harvey Weinstein when he was facing multiple accusations of sexual abuse and harassment.

Lindsay's new show, Lohan Beach Club, is coming to MTV some time in 2019. The show will chronicle her at her night clubs in Greece, similar to the Kardashians or Vanderpump Rules... are her #MeToo comments an attempt to get herself in the headlines in advance of the TV show?

Justin Bieber is finally explaining why he was spotted crying with fiance Hayley Baldwin earlier this week. When asked about the emotional moment by TMZ, he held up a copy of The Meaning Of Marriage: Facing The Complexities Of Committment With The Wisdom Of God, and simply replied THIS.

New reports claim that backchannel conversations are firing up between Marvel Studios and Disney, to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn, who was ousted because of some very old tweets that included disturbing jokes about pedophilia.

Weezer redid Toto's Africa, but they had to bring a special guest star on stage with them to do a certain part of the song... Weird Al!

Video of Weezer (w/ Weird Al Yankovic ) - Africa (The Forum, Los Angeles CA 8/8/18)

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian has been dubbed the riskiest celebrity endorser for fashion brands. Apparently, while she does support over 22 charities and causes, she lacks consumer trust, and is perceived risky among consumers.

Demi Lovato has officially canceled the remaining dates of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, after checking into rehab. She was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September, and South America in November. She's taking a much needed break from the grind, to work on herself.

Macaulay Culkin can't wait to "make some babies" with Brenda Song. He has his future all mapped out-- the 37-year-old wants to start a family. We still can't believe Kevin McAllitsre is 37 YEARS OLD NOW!!!

Rumors are going around and Twitter is on fire because of word that Idris Elba is going to be the next James Bond. He'd be such a beautiful choice! Of course he has this incredible accent, and he told Jimmy Fallon a while back that he was in radio when he first started out, and then he started goofing around with his fake Quiet Storm DJ voiceover.

Video of Idris Elba Shows Off His &quot;Quiet Storm&quot; Radio DJ Voice

Should Idris keep his native accent as James Bond, or would he have to refine it?