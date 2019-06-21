Hollywood Stories: Lindsay Lohan Signs Record Deal

New music from Lindsay Lohan-- huh?? Plus, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunite in a hot new video, Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters, and more Hollywood Stories.

Lindsay Lohan just signed a record deal. She's working on new music, which does mean she has old music-- she released two albums a few years ago in 2004 and 2005. She's obviously still dabbling... she tried doing a reality show, and she tried opening up a nightclub in Greece, she tried being a humanitarian, and even tried taking on an accent so that she could help people in other countries. We miss seeing her on the screen... she was a great actress.

K-Pop is taking yet another step into America's primetime TV realm, as GOT7 became the first Korean group to book an appearance and perform on NBC's Today Show. They will be on next week.

Toy Story 4 opens up this weekend, and it could make up to $200 million. If it does, that will be a new record for an animated movie.. It's going up against the Child's Play remake, which is brilliant marketing since both movies feature toys coming to life.

Video of Toy Story 4 | Official Trailer

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes play star-crossed lovers in the video for their new song "Senorita." The bittersweet ballad is their first collaboration since their 2015 hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer." In the video, Cabello portrays a waitress while Mendez is a guitar slinging, motorcycle riding bad boy. They're all over eachother... but they never kiss in the video!

Video of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

There's a new report that the ownership of the UFC spoke with Justin Bieber's manager about fighting Tom Cruise in the octagon. Supposedly, Bieber is up for it, and there is a feeling that Tom would be, too. So what started out as a joke is now potentially turning into reality.

Jeff Goldblum says he has never, ever played a video game in his life, but he has worked on them. He was one of the voices in Call Of Duty: Black Ops.

Billboard's list of the best videos of the year so far includes "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande, "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift, and "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers.