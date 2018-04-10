Hollywood Stories: Lindsey Buckingham Leaves Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac have parted ways! Plus, Bill Cosby faces a topless protestor outside court, Seth Meyers and his wife welcome a new baby in a strange location, and more in today's Hollywood Stories...

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac following a disagreement over the band's upcoming tour. Guess the rest of the band told him "you can go your own way."

He will be replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. It takes two guys to replace Lindsey Buckingham, apparently. Fleetwood Mac has toured without Christine McVie... but can it work without Lindsey?

A topless protester tried to take a run of Bill Cosby outside the courthouse yesterday. The woman actually used to be on The Cosby Show. Her name is Nicolle Rochelle, and she did four episodes back in the 90s, when she was a kid. She had the words of the women claiming to have been assaulted by Cosby written across her body. Cosby just laughed off the whole thing, while the cops took Nicole down rather aggressively.

David Schwimmer says we can't lump all cases of sexual misconduct together... what we need to do now is allow for context, and recognize a spectrum of behavior. He's been an advocate for women for over a decade. Last year, before the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Schwimmer produced a series of PSAs on sexual misconduct in the workplace.

What celebrities said "If I could adopt a kid from every continent, I think that would be a pretty cool goal. I want to sit around the dinner table every night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, and right here in the States"?

Was it Madonna? Angelina Jolie? Katherine Heigl? Sandra Bullock? Tim Tebow? Or the Octomom?

It was Tim Tebow, in an interview with People magazine!

Why didn't anyone ever cast Nicolas Cage as the Joker? It seems so simple, so perfect. Cage himself seems to be the only person who ever thought of it. In an interview he said "I always thought I'd make a good Joker. It would be the perfect one for me to go even more off the rails than I've ever done before. You know, it would be fun."

TV Watch: Jimmy Fallon sas Jon Hamm on tonight, Kimmel has Eva Longoria, Colbert has James Spader, and James Corden has Reba McEntire.

Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi had a baby boy... in the lobby of their apartment building. They didn't quite make it to the hospital, but all the residents helped out. Everything is fine, but the baby apparently came very very quickly.

MarketWatch says that Grand Theft Auto 5 is the most profitable piece of media in history. It's made $6 billion, which is even more than any movie has ever made.

Some celebrities have weird hobbies, like Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, who just revealed that she has an Instagram page where she reviews sausages.

Snooki is denying a rumor that she's getting divorced.

Sylvester Stallone visited the Rocky statue. It's always cool to see someone alongside their likeness.

Carrie Underwood posed her first face photo since undergoing plastic surgery after an accident. She looks exactly the same.

Actress Kristen Stewart turned 28 yesterday. She's really difficult to buy for, because it's hard to find a place that sells facial expressions.