Hollywood Stories: Listen To The Jussie Smollett 911 Calls

Hear the 911 calls from the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett. Plus, A-Rod called his shot with J.Lo 20 years ago! And there's a typo on Taylor's new merchandise... you won't believe it til you see it!

Thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, the New York Post was able to grab two 911 calls from the night Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked. Jussie's creative manager Frank Gaston made the two calls, about 20 minutes apart from each other. It's hard to tell if this guy Frank is in on it, or if he really believes that Jussie was being attacked... be he sounds very calm, cool, and collected on the calls.

The MLB Network aired a clip from 1998 of a 22-year-old Alex Rodriguez saying that his dream date would be with Jennifer Lopez. This just shows with hard work, dedication, and discipline, (and box seats to every Yankees game) you, too, can date Jennifer Lopez.

Carrie Underwood won big at last night's CMT Awards. She took home Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year. Zac Brown told haters to f*** off after winning Group Video of the Year.

Nickelodeon is turning Baby Shark into an animated series for preschoolers. To date, the song has amassed more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube.

There's a typo on Taylor Swift's merchandise. While it's not on the crop tops, the longer t-shirts for Taylor's new song "Me" with Brandon Yari spells the line "You're the only one of you" as "YOUR'E" not "YOU'RE." That's really bad... who missed that??? They're fixing it for the next run, so if you're one of the people who owns the misspelled shirt, hang onto it-- that's a collector's item now!

EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!! pic.twitter.com/8P9p6BPMuV — April -- ‏ (@SavvyStardust) June 5, 2019

Countess Luann from The Real Housewives of New York is looking for a $3.5 million payday for the next season of the show, despite plans that people want to have her fired over ongoing legal problems and troubles with alcohol abuse. She wants more money than Bethenny Frankel, who is without a doubt the biggest star of all the housewives. You can't get more than Bethenny.

Before Chris Hemsworth landed the role of Thor in the Marvel movies, he had lost out on big roles in G.I. Joe and the X-Men movies. He was running out of money... so just when you think things are going to get so bad, you can turn everything around.

Toy Story 4 is coming out June 21st, and Chris Stapleton has recorded "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," written by Randy Newman. Check it out: