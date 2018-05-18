Hollywood Stories: Luann de Lesseps Hooked Up With Keith Hernandez???

The pieces are in place for the Royal Wedding, Ryan Reynolds pops the question to a fan, and did a Real Housewife once get it on with baseball legend Keith Hernandez?!?

The Countess from The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps, got it on with Keith Hernandez?!? According to Page Six, the homerun slugger chased her like a hound, and really went for her. Apparently, they hooked up multiple times.

Also according to Page Six, Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for the Royal Wedding.

Meghan's mom and Prince Harry's dad Charles are getting to know each other ahead of the wedding. Doria Ragland arrived in London on Wednesday, and met Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at their London home. She's apparently going to meet the Queen ahead of the ceremony, as well.

Prince Philip will attend the wedding, even though he just had hip replacement surgery.

Meghan appealed for people to give her father, Thomas Markle, the space he needs to focus on his health, amid reports that he had heart surgery.

Mac Miller is behind bars after a hit and run incident in the San Fernando Valley area of L.A. In the early hours of yesterday morning, police say the 26-year-old rapper was driving while intoxicated when he struck a curb and collided with an electrical pole.

Sixteen years after they teamed up on Catch Me If You Can, Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg are in early talks for a biopic about the life of President Ulysses S. Grant. He's such a popular president!

Ryan Reynolds (AKA Deadpool) proposed to a guy on the Red Carpet!

Video of Ryan Reynolds Wants to Marry Our Host - Deadpool 2 Red Carpet

Why didn't he got for it??? If Ryan Reynolds asks you to marry him, you say yes!

Matt Lauer is having a tough time... boo hoo. As divorce proceedings from his wife Annette Roque continue, he's isolating himself out in the Hamptons all alone. He's ashamed and embarrassed, so at least there's that.

John Cena's very public campaign to win back Nikki Bella is working, but she's not quite ready to seal the deal yet. The fact that he decided he wants children-- which had been the dealbreaker-- has her second guessing what he really wants. She still loves him, but doesn't know if it's better to just move on.

Sandra Bullock was promoting Ocean's 8 on Ellen, but they discussed topics on the air that we would NEVER get away with. Ellen asked Sandra some questions, and she had some pretty good answers: