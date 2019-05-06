Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry Buried in a Mushroom Suit

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie Perry said that Luke Perry he was buried in a biodegradable garment mushroom suit that is more eco-friendly! Luke’s daughter said, “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and Adam paid tribute to Chris Farley. Adam did a monologue on “I Was Fired”

Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. -- #SNL pic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

The movie ‘Sixteen Candles’ was released 35 years ago!! Do you feel old yet?