Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry Buried in a Mushroom Suit
Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie Perry said that Luke Perry he was buried in a biodegradable garment mushroom suit that is more eco-friendly! Luke’s daughter said, “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”
--In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.
Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and Adam paid tribute to Chris Farley. Adam did a monologue on “I Was Fired”
Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. -- #SNL pic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019
The movie ‘Sixteen Candles’ was released 35 years ago!! Do you feel old yet?
May 4, 1984: 35 years ago, the film Sixteen Candles was released in theaters. #80s pic.twitter.com/dwQBrIxinF— Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) May 4, 2019