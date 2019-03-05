Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry Gone Too Soon

March 5, 2019
Hollywood Stories

Luke Perry died at the age of 52 with complications that did not improve from last week’s stroke. So many people paid tribute to Luke’s passing, especially those who worked with him on 90210 and Riverdale. Luke’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

 

Keith Flint from The Prodigy was found dead yesterday. Another one gone too soon. At the age of 49 he was found dead of apparent suicide.

 

Wendy Williams returned to her show yesterday. She took a hiatus to focus on her health. Wendy suffers from the auto immune disease Graves’ disease. “How you doin?” Wendy said, “ I’m doing better now!” That’s right girl!

