Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry Gone Too Soon

Luke Perry died at the age of 52 with complications that did not improve from last week’s stroke. So many people paid tribute to Luke’s passing, especially those who worked with him on 90210 and Riverdale. Luke’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Luke Perry’s family confirmed he passed away on Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.



This morning, he’s being remember by fans and celebrities who first got to know him on “90210” nearly 30 years ago, @joefryer reports. pic.twitter.com/5w8yDk4ukQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 5, 2019

Keith Flint from The Prodigy was found dead yesterday. Another one gone too soon. At the age of 49 he was found dead of apparent suicide.

The NME Obituary – Keith Flint, 1969-2019: the twisted face of rave, the beating heart of The Prodigy https://t.co/MbT8datSrG pic.twitter.com/fJbK0HuX4D — NME (@NME) March 5, 2019

Wendy Williams returned to her show yesterday. She took a hiatus to focus on her health. Wendy suffers from the auto immune disease Graves’ disease. “How you doin?” Wendy said, “ I’m doing better now!” That’s right girl!