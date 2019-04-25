Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry's Last Episode on Riverside

Jussie Smollett’s last episode on “Empire” aired last night but allegedly the cast still wants him back next season. The cast has written a letter to Fox executives asking to bring Jussie back for Empire’s sixth season.

Empire Cast Calls For Jussie Smollett’s Return in Letter to Execs: He is ‘Honest’ and ‘Filled With Integrity’ https://t.co/HFAwlS0RDT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2019

Luke Perry’s final episode on Riverdale aired last night and it was such a tear jerker. Grab the tissue box.

We’re going to miss seeing Luke Perry on #Riverdale. -- pic.twitter.com/YSzlFSamDf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2019

Louis Tomlinson just came out with the sweetest music video. His song “Two of Us” features an 80 year old man named Richard where both Richard and Louis do things off of Richard's Bucket List. It’s the sweetest thing!