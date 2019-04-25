Hollywood Stories: Luke Perry's Last Episode on Riverside

April 25, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Jussie Smollett’s last episode on “Empire” aired last night but allegedly the cast still wants him back next season. The cast has written a letter to Fox executives asking to bring Jussie back for Empire’s sixth season.

 

Luke Perry’s final episode on Riverdale aired last night and it was such a tear jerker. Grab the tissue box.

 

Louis Tomlinson just came out with the sweetest music video. His song “Two of Us” features an 80 year old man named Richard where both Richard and Louis do things off of Richard's  Bucket List. It’s the sweetest thing!

