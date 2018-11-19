Hollywood Stories: Mariah Carey has actual Reindeer at her house for Christmas

Hailey Baldwin officially changed her name to Hailey Bieber! Why is it the women have to change their last name?

Hailey Baldwin Takes Justin Bieber's Last Name on Instagram https://t.co/92wsaMQSdM — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2018

Mariah Carey does NOT play when it comes to Christmas!!! She has actual reindeer at her house during Christmas!!! You think she has Rudolph the red nose too?

#MariahCarey has real reindeer at her house for Christmas: 'Yes, darling, I don't play around' https://t.co/L7E6bUOs09 pic.twitter.com/xJ06TfIZKR — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) November 17, 2018

Fantastic Beasts 2 topped the box office this weekend bringing in $62 million!

Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 2' charms with $62 million debut https://t.co/Y3DRm5wr0S pic.twitter.com/VpUFWancyo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 18, 2018



