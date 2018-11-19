Hollywood Stories: Mariah Carey has actual Reindeer at her house for Christmas

November 19, 2018
Hailey Baldwin officially changed her name to Hailey Bieber! Why is it the women have to change their last name?

Mariah Carey does NOT play when it comes to Christmas!!! She has actual reindeer at her house during Christmas!!! You think she has Rudolph the red nose too?

Fantastic Beasts 2 topped the box office this weekend bringing in $62 million!


                                           

