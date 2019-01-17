Hollywood Stories: Mariah Carey Sued Former Assistant for Embarassing Video

Chris Hansen the host of “To Catch a Predator” has been arrested and charged with larceny for ordering $13,000 worth of ceramic mugs and t-shirts and writing two bad checks with refusal to pay for them. Chris told the cops he would stop by the station to discuss the situation, but he never showed up. So the cops put up a warrant and Chris eventually turned himself in. Chris can face up to $5,000 in fines and one to five years in prison.

Chris Hansen got the Chris Hansen treatment, sort of, when cops busted him ... for bouncing checks https://t.co/UtwO65J0L7 pic.twitter.com/CcsDkrpcxs — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2019

Steve Carell is developing a Netflix comedy series called, “Space Force”, which is inspired by President Trump wanting to make a sixth branch of the military, called “Spaced Force”. Steve Carell will star in the show and is working with the producers from “The Office” to make a workplace comedy about the people tasked with creating the Space Force. The show does not have a premiere date yet but Netflix does have a teaser saying “Coming Soon”

From the guys that brought you The Office. Welcome to Space Force. pic.twitter.com/cbPnDCVfCp — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 16, 2019

Mariah Carey sues her personal assistant for $8 million over embarrassing videos. Mariah says her former assistant was secretly filming her “personal activities” that are embarrassing and can be damaging.