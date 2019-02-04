Hollywood Stories: The Maroon 5 Halftime Show and the Unpretty Comments

Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Tori Spelling confirms that 90210 is coming back for a reboot, but word is that Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty are not a for sure just yet. Luke Perry is currently doing Riverdale, but it’s not 90210 without Luke Perry!!!

 

There have been not so pretty comments about Maroon 5 and their half time performance. People were not so happy about the SpongeBob tribute and they are asking justice for Janet Jackson.

 

Cardi B on the other hand says she declined the super bowl half time show because she stand behind Colin Kaepernick and the anthem controversy.

