Hollywood Stories: The Maroon 5 Halftime Show and the Unpretty Comments

Tori Spelling confirms that 90210 is coming back for a reboot, but word is that Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty are not a for sure just yet. Luke Perry is currently doing Riverdale, but it’s not 90210 without Luke Perry!!!

It's Official: Tori Spelling Confirms Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot https://t.co/dPM6FkRZxu — People (@people) February 1, 2019

There have been not so pretty comments about Maroon 5 and their half time performance. People were not so happy about the SpongeBob tribute and they are asking justice for Janet Jackson.

Thoughts? One star calls it “the worst” halftime ever, as viewers cry for more SpongeBob and justice for Janet Jackson ([email protected]) #superbowl https://t.co/l7Vtuue8TO — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2019

Cardi B on the other hand says she declined the super bowl half time show because she stand behind Colin Kaepernick and the anthem controversy.