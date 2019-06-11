Hollywood Stories: Matt Lauer's Divorce Settlement

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque's divorce settlement is finally moving ahead. Plus, how A Star Is Born caused the breakup of Bradley Cooper and Irina, the internet weighs in on the Tom Cruise/ Justin Bieber fight, and more.

Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque have finally hammered out a divorce settlement. They've been working on this for a while, and now a judge has been assigned to the case. Page Six is reporting that Annette is getting up to $20 million in assets, and she'll get to keep their Hamptons horse farm. It's not known whether they'll sell their palatial home in the Hamptons.

People magazine claims the movie A Star Is Born is responsible for breaking up Bradley Cooper and his ex girlfriend Irina Shayk, because he was "emotionally absent" during filming. A role as intense as Bradley's in that movie must really suck the life out of you; you would have to pour your heart and soul into a feature film like that. And you can't go home after a day of shooting and just turned it off... it would probably stay with you. Plus, Bradley was directing and producing the movie, too.

People did not speculate as to whether Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were emotionally coupling while on the set.

OJ Simpson enjoying life in Las Vegas. He's happy, and healthy, and plays golf almost every day. How's his slice?

Anthony Scaramucci's wife Deidre is being courted to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to a new poll, Tom Cruise would take Justin Bieber in a fight. 50 percent of people were for Cruise, 15 percent for Bieber. 35 percent were undecided. Meanwhile, Connor McGregor said he wanted to promote the fight, and have his own match against Mark Wahlberg on the same night. We think he would destroy Mark Wahlberg.

DJ Khaled is supposedly planning to sue Billboard because they disqualified 100,000 bundled sales of his new album, which led to his album falling short of debuting at number one. It was a deals where these sales were part of a marketing campaign, and that campaign excluded him from getting the full credit. He should get credit for having moved product, whether it's bundled with something or not.