Hollywood Stories: The Meg Chomps the Box Office

Giant sharks attack the Box office, trolls attack Ruby Rose, and Omarosa attacks Donald Trump. This and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

The Meg was tops at the Box Office, with $44.5 million dollars. Christine thought it was absolutely fantastic!

Actress Ruby Rose was in The Meg, and she was also recently cast as Batwoman (aka Kate Kane) in the CW's ongoing in DC Comics TV universe. Batwoman is the first lesbian superhero, and apparently Twitter pulled a Millie Bobby Brown on Ruby over the weekend, ambushing her with cruelty to the point that she had to delete her whole account. What is wrong with people???

Omarosa was on Meet the Press on Sunday, bashing President Trump. According to Omarosa, Trump truly is a racist, and she's heard him use the N-word.

Lindsay Lohan issued an apology following her remarks about some #MeToo women. She said she'd like to apologize to all the people for any pain that she may have caused.

John Mayer was the victim of a home burglary on Friday. A thief, or thieves, broke a bedroom window to enter his Hollywood Hills house, and made off with $100 to 200 thousand dollars in property.

A sequel to The Simpsons Movie is coming. Can't wait!!! There's a Family Guy movie in development, as well.

Kanye West has a new track out, where he raps about lusting after Kim Kardashian's sisters.

Kanye also wanted to clarify why he paused during last week's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, after being asked a question about his support of Donald Trump. He said that he didn't have a chance to answer the question... really? Seems like Jimmy gave him plenty of time n our opinion.

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel's on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Friday, from an apparent opiate overdose. Page Six is reporting that 51-year-old asked his assistant to give him Narcan, an emergency opioid antidote, but was already gone when two responders arrived.

Even Russell Crowe is sick of getting LinkedIn e-mails. He said there should be an Off Button when you sign up.