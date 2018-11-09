Hollywood Stories: Meg Ryan is Engaged!

YAY! Christmas is near and the animated Benedict Cumberbatch remake of “The Grinch movie is out now! We are so excited to see it. Other movies that are out this weekend are “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”, the World War II horror movie “Overlord”

 

John Mayer wants to let everyone know that he has changes. He states, “Some people still say, ‘That guy’s a (D-word).’ And I go, “Well, any of that data you’re working off of is really old.’ I mean I can tell you for sure that I haven’t been a (D-word) in many years.”  Mayer speaks more on his fame during an interview with Billboard.

 

 

 Meg Ryan is engaged! She is engaged to fiancé John Mellencamp. They started dating back in 2010, broke up in 2014 and got back together last year. This will be Meg’s second marriage. She was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 – 2001 . They split after her affair with Russell Crowe went public. Meg Ryan took to Instagram to announce her engagement.

 

