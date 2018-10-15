Hollywood Stories: Mehgan Markle and Prince Harry Having a Baby!

October 15, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially pregnant! 12 weeks pregnant to be exact! They are expecting their first child in spring 2019. Christine Lee and Steph the producer are doing the math and they predict the baby was conceived after the wedding.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off the engagement and have decided to split up. A source stated “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.” It is not yet confirmed who keeps the 100,000 engagement ring, or who will get custody of their pet pig.

Shawn Mendes did a cover of Queen’s “Under Pressure” for the Bohemian Rhapsody film! Check out his cover below!

Did a cover of @officialqueenmusic “Under Pressure” for the Bohemian Rhapsody film with @teddygeiger, to honor Freddie, and for a cause really close to our hearts, to benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust in the fight against HIV / AIDS. It’s out now hope you love it.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Tags: 
hollywood stories