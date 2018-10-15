Hollywood Stories: Mehgan Markle and Prince Harry Having a Baby!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially pregnant! 12 weeks pregnant to be exact! They are expecting their first child in spring 2019. Christine Lee and Steph the producer are doing the math and they predict the baby was conceived after the wedding.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off the engagement and have decided to split up. A source stated “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.” It is not yet confirmed who keeps the 100,000 engagement ring, or who will get custody of their pet pig.

Shawn Mendes did a cover of Queen’s “Under Pressure” for the Bohemian Rhapsody film! Check out his cover below!

