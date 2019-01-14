Hollywood Stories: Megyn Kelly Recieves $69 Million after leaving NBC

“The Upside” starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston brought in $19.6 million topping the box office this weekend. “Aquaman” went down to second place with $17.3 million

Megyn Kelly is leaving NBC with the remainder of a $69 million contract and is free to work anywhere else immediately. It’s a possibility she already has something lined up because she just told TMZ she’ll be back on the air this year.

Kanye West apparently dropped out of the Coachella 2019 lineup two days before the announcement because they wouldn’t build him a giant dome for his performance.