Hollywood Stories: Michael Jackson Died Ten Years Ago Today

It's been ten years since the King of Pop died. And did you know naked bungee jumping was a thing in Latvia? We do now, thanks to The Bachelorette. Plus, Mindy Kaling's 40 acts of kindness for her 40th birthday and more Hollywood Stories.

Today is the tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson's death.

On this day, 10 years ago, the world literally stopped when we lost The King of Pop. Today, we remember Michael Jackson.

Apparently in Latvia, naked bungee jumping is a thing, and that's what happened on The Bachelorette last night. Bachelorette Hannah and her date Garrett enjoyed the fascinating tradition, completely nude and facing one another.

Cardi B is facing two felony charges of attempted assault, plus additional misdemeanor charges stemming from a wild brawl last year at a Queens strip club, where she allegedly roughed up two bartenders. She was offered a deal-- plead guilty, pay a fine, and everything will go away-- but she didn't want to do it. So now, she may end up going to jail. She said "I ain't going to jail. I got a daughter," but apparently some people in jail might actually have children.

The two Nigerian brothers Jesse Smollett allegedly paid to stage a hate crime against him were captured in a video the night of the attack. The video also shows Jussie still wearing a noose around his neck, more than 40 minutes after his alleged attack. The video was released yesterday by the Chicago Police Department as part of a massive public records dump.

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her 40th birthday in a very unique way. She took to Twitter and said she wanted to make forty $1,000 donations to forty different charities. She asked her followers for suggestions, and to date has received over 4,700 suggestions. What a way to celebrate!

I'm so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS!

It looks like Meghan Markle has already changed her wedding ring. Prince Harry designed the three-stone ring himself in yellow gold, but now the ring is different-- it's the same three diamonds, but set in a band that has diamonds all around it.

Meghan Markle Secretly Upgraded Her Engagement Ring — and It Almost Went Unnoticed!

Adam Lambert met his boyfriend on Instagram. He said they were texting for a while, then they went on a proper date, and it was lovely.

People are bullying the 7-year-old girl who played Tony Stark's daughter in Avengers Endgame. It's unclear why, but apparently it has something to do with her not being very nice to fans when she meets them in real life. It's gotten so bad, she posted a video asking people to not bully her.

Halsey is bipolar, at her upcoming album is the first she's ever written while in manic mode. Apparently she's done all of her writing thus far while on the opposite end of the spectrum. She said it's so manic, and literally whatever she felt like making, she made.