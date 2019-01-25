Hollywood Stories: Michael Strahan Hasn't Talked to Ex-Cohost Kelly Ripa since he left "Today"

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa have not spoken since Michael left “Live!” for “Good Morning America” back in 2016. Michael says, “I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you. I haven’t spoken to her in a long time.”

Chris Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who’s accusing him of rape.

You will see stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Jordan Fisher and more on Rent Live playing on Fox this Sunday January 27th at 8/7 central! We can’t wait tile Seasons of Love comes to our television screen.