Hollywood Stories: Michelle Wolf Burns Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Michelle Wolf has everyone talking after the WHCD! Plus, The Simpsons sets a new record while Paris Hilton talks fame... more in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Comedian Michelle Wolf got everyone talking after The White House Correspondants Dinner over the weekend. She joked about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' eschewing of facts and drew comparisons to Aunt Lydia of The Handmaid's Tale. As you can imagine, half of America hated it and half loved it.

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

'I love you as Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale'' — Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't seem to appreciate this jab #WHCD pic.twitter.com/dxQMSwctVT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 29, 2018

Paris Hilton has a new movie debuting at Tribeca called The American Meme. And she says she's glad social media wasn't around when she was younger. She says, "No one was on their phone or taking pictures or doing any of that."

.@ParisHilton on 'The American Meme': "I really wanted to be completely honest in this film and tell the truth and clarify a lot of things that have been said about me and a lot of things that have happened in my life" https://t.co/J939Izj3bH — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 27, 2018

Amy Schumer has been hospitalized with a kidney infection.

Bob Dylan is launching his own whiskey called Heaven's Door. The brand plans a Nashville distillery in 2019.

Bob Dylan reveals Heaven's Door signature line of whiskeys https://t.co/KL5Ld1zVqB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 28, 2018

More than 60 women have rallied behind Tom Brokaw amid his sexual misconduct scandal.

Sixty-five women in TV television industry circulate letter in support of NBC's Tom Brokaw. https://t.co/4JLwWT6OR1 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 28, 2018

Last night, The Simpsons became the longest running scripted prime time program on TV with its 636th episode. The previous champ was Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons from 1955-1975 and 635 episodes, so last night episode opened with Gunsmoke's Marshal Matt Dilon Dillon losing a gun fight to Maggie.

Tonight, #TheSimpsons sets the record for producing the most episodes in TV history of any prime-time scripted series. See a preview of how the show will nod at its achievement https://t.co/6mw3fjZQmw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 29, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War breaks all sorts of opening weekend records at $250 million!

It's official! 'Avengers: #InfinityWar' has exceeded expectations to deliver the biggest box office opening of all time: https://t.co/eAWURZ82VI pic.twitter.com/zTmbpjL6Zw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 30, 2018

ABBA is reuniting and releasing new music!

"Mamma Mia," here we go again! Abba is set to release new music for the first time in 35 years https://t.co/8P943ErAn7 — Salon (@Salon) April 30, 2018

And Kanye West is placing his late mom's plastic surgeon on the cover of his new album...



