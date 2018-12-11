Hollywood Stories: Miley Cyrus Confesses Her Mom got her back into Smoking

Miley Cyrus confessed that her mom Tish got her into smoking weed… again! Miley says she doesn’t smoke when she works but every now and then she will toke.

Mel B from the Spice Girls had to have emergency surgery for her severed hand and broken ribs falling down the stairs. Mel had to cancel a book signing in New York City do to the injury.

Meghan Markle allegedly broke a royal rule by wearing black nail polish at the British Fashion Awards. Royals are to only wear nude/pink colors.