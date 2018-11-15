Hollywood Stories: Miley Cyrus Posts Picure of Her Burned Down Malibu Home

November 15, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posted a photo of their home in ashes after the California Wildfire hit their property in Malibu. Miley and Liam are encouraging people to donate money to help those who have lost their homes.

 

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West smells like money. Kardashian states, “He smells … Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person. Like money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

 

Last night at the CMA’s Carrie Underwood revealed she is expected to have a baby boy with her husband, Mike Fisher! Congrats Carrie and Mike we look forward to all the baby pics!

Tags: 
hollywood stories