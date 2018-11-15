Hollywood Stories: Miley Cyrus Posts Picure of Her Burned Down Malibu Home

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posted a photo of their home in ashes after the California Wildfire hit their property in Malibu. Miley and Liam are encouraging people to donate money to help those who have lost their homes.

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.



To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West smells like money. Kardashian states, “He smells … Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person. Like money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West smells like money https://t.co/alioJSBZOC pic.twitter.com/oF0kTC62Eo — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2018

Last night at the CMA’s Carrie Underwood revealed she is expected to have a baby boy with her husband, Mike Fisher! Congrats Carrie and Mike we look forward to all the baby pics!